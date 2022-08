CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Pure Water Days Races in Chippewa Falls will be held for the 44th year on August 13, 2022.

The event at the Chippewa Falls YMCA features five races, including a 200-meter dash for kids, one-mile, two-mile and four-mile races, and a half-marathon.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.