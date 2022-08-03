Rapper Mystikal, accused of rape, denied bond by judge

FILE PHOTO - State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against...
FILE PHOTO - State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history met the standards of holding him without bond.(Ascension Parish Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has refused to set any bond for rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and choking a woman at his home outside Baton Rouge.

The Advocate reports that state District Judge Steven Tureau ruled on Tuesday that evidence against 51-year-old Michael Tyler, his past history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bond.

Defense attorney Roy Maughan Jr. maintains that Tyler is innocent. But he told the newspaper after the hearing that Tyler probably won’t appeal the judge’s ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning
Craig Cope, the 80-year-old convenience store owner, suffered a heart attack as the result of...
Caught on camera: 80-year-old store owner shoots would-be robbery suspect
According to the Plan Commission Agenda, the proposal includes a 5,000 square foot building to...
Plan Commission approves Chick-fil-A site plan
These blueberries are growing at Blueberry Ridge Orchard in Eleva.
Eau Claire Co. family keeps love of land alive in a new way
52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court

Latest News

Washington lawmakers remember Indiana congresswoman
Washington lawmakers remember Indiana congresswoman
Caleb Anderson
‘Armed and dangerous’ Green Bay homicide suspect captured in Alabama
Sheriff
Candidates Face Off in Democratic Primary for E.C. County Sheriff
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi (R-Ind.) has died at the age of 58.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
Charge Filed in Chippewa Falls Arson/Homicide Case
Charge Filed in Chippewa Falls Arson/Homicide Case