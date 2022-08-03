Rep. Kind hosts final corn roast

As his time as a Congressman comes to an end, Representative Ron Kind hosts his last corn roast...
As his time as a Congressman comes to an end, Representative Ron Kind hosts his last corn roast in West Salem, calling the event bittersweet.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WEAU) - Representative Ron Kind hosted his 19th and final Wisconsin old fashioned corn roast in West Salem. This event included live music, food and games.

Notable Democrats attending the corn roast included Governor Tony Evers, U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes and 3rd Congressional District candidate Brad Pfaff. Congressman Kind has served as the representative for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District for the last 25 years.

Hosting his final corn roast, Congressman Kind said the event is bittersweet, but he enjoys celebrating how special raising a family is in western Wisconsin. But while Congressman kind was enjoying his 19th time hosting the event, he was also acknowledging how important the upcoming November election is for Wisconsin.

“You know, people need to realize that democracy is on the ballot this year,” Kind said. “We have a national party that thinks the only legitimate election is the one that they win, and we can’t have that in a democracy, and that’s why I think we have a very strong slate of democratic candidates who are going to put people above politics every time.”

U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes recognized Congressman Kind’s work in western Wisconsin.

“I’m incredibly thankful for Congressman Kind’s service to this area,” Barnes said. “He has represented this district with integrity. He’s fought hard to deliver for folks and it is because of his leaders that we’re able to even have a sort of foundation in this part of the state that we do. So, I’m incredibly grateful to him.”

On the Republican side of the upcoming elections, former Vice President Mike Pence is set to be in Pewaukee August 3 to campaign for Rebecca Kleefisch’s bid for governor. former President Donald Trump is also expected to be coming to Wisconsin on August 5, campaigning in Waukesha for Tim Michels’ bid for governor.

