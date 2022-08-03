Tailgating candy: Brach’s debuting hot dog, hamburger-flavored candy corn

Brach’s debuts tailgating tastes in a bag with new flavors such as hot dog and...
Brach’s debuts tailgating tastes in a bag with new flavors such as hot dog and hamburger-flavored candy corn.(Rick Lundskow via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Football season is around the corner, and a candy company wants to help get everyone into the tailgating spirit.

Brach’s says it is embracing the flavors of tailgating at sporting events with its new Tailgate Candy Corn, which is available in five flavors: Hamburger, hot dog, popcorn, vanilla ice cream and fruit punch.

A spokesperson with the Illinois candy and sweets company says the new flavored candy corn will be sold at participating Walgreens until the end of October.

According to Brach’s, the flavors are available in 11-ounce bags at retail prices between $3.49 to $3.69.

Brach’s is known to offer seasonal flavors of its candy corn, including Turkey Dinner Candy Corn, Harvest Corn and others.

The candy company also plans to release more candy corn surprises in the coming weeks leading up to Halloween.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Nicolae Miu via video appears in St. Croix County (Wis.) Circuit Court. Miu is...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court
According to the Plan Commission Agenda, the proposal includes a 5,000 square foot building to...
Plan Commission approves Chick-fil-A site plan
1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing attack on the Apple River.
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
Court records show Peterson was charged in 2020 with homicide by negligent operation of a...
Chippewa Falls man in 2022 fatal hit-and-run sentenced
According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 29...
28-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Activist and entertainer Jon Stewart hugs fellow advocate Susan Zeier of Sandusky, Ohio, just...
Senate approves bill to aid vets exposed to toxic burn pits
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
Verduzco wants to serve as an example in the Latinx community
One man moves to Eau Claire to further his education in the world of pharmacy
BUDDY CHECK: Long-Term Study Aims to Catch Cancer Earlier
BUDDY CHECK: Long-Term Study Aims to Catch Cancer Earlier