Thousands without power in Western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Thousand of homes are without power in Western Wisconsin after severe storms rolled through the region.

Strong winds, heavy rain and lightning set off storm warnings in several area counties.

There are dozens of reports of downed trees and power lines.

An updated report from Xcel Energy can be found here: https://www.outagemap-xcelenergy.com/outagemap/

