Thousands without power in Western Wisconsin

Power outages
Power outages(MGN)
By Derrek Dalman
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Thousand of homes are without power in Western Wisconsin after severe storms rolled through the region.

Strong winds, heavy rain and lightning set off storm warnings in several area counties.

There are dozens of reports of downed trees and power lines.

An updated report from Xcel Energy can be found here: https://www.outagemap-xcelenergy.com/outagemap/

Stay with WEAU 13 News as we continue to monitor damage reports.

