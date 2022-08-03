Trump endorses Assembly Speaker Vos’s primary rival

By TODD RICHMOND and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’s opponent in the state’s Republican primary next week in a sign of his anger over Vos for doing too little to overturn 2020 election results.

Trump on Tuesday backed Adam Steen, a little-known Republican. Also on Tuesday, the Trump-backed candidate for Wisconsin governor said he would support a Trump presidential bid in 2024.

Tim Michels said less than 24 hours before at a televised town hall that he hadn’t committed to anyone in 2024 yet.

Trump is coming to Wisconsin for a rally on Friday, just four days before the Aug. 9 primary.

