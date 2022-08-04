3 men arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in La Crosse Tuesday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three men were taken into custody on suspicion of armed robbery that allegedly took place on Tuesday, the La Crosse Police Department said.

24-year-old Taron Hill, 21-year-old Jacorrie Benoit and 20-year-old Thaylon Boutte were arrested on August 2, according to a release from La Crosse Police.

Police said that on August 2 at 1:33 p.m., they were called to the 1100 block of West George Street for a report of an armed robbery. A vehicle being used by the suspects was found by the La Crosse Sheriff’s Department and was stopped. In addition to the three suspects, law enforcement found a gun in the vehicle. No one was hurt as a result of the incident, the Police Department said.

Anyone with information about the suspected armed robbery is asked to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can be sent anonymously to La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-8477 or online. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers App P3 via mobile devices.

Assisting the La Crosse Police Department with the traffic stop were the Wisconsin State Patrol, West Salem Police Department and Bangor Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

