3 men arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in La Crosse Tuesday

A gun was found during a search of the suspects’ vehicle.
Taron Hill, Jacorrie Benoit and Thaylon Boutte are suspects in an armed robbery investigation...
Taron Hill, Jacorrie Benoit and Thaylon Boutte are suspects in an armed robbery investigation in La Crosse, Wis. They were taken into custody on August 2, 2022.(La Crosse County Jail)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three men were taken into custody on suspicion of armed robbery that allegedly took place on Tuesday, the La Crosse Police Department said.

24-year-old Taron Hill, 21-year-old Jacorrie Benoit and 20-year-old Thaylon Boutte were arrested on August 2, according to a release from La Crosse Police.

Police said that on August 2 at 1:33 p.m., they were called to the 1100 block of West George Street for a report of an armed robbery. A vehicle being used by the suspects was found by the La Crosse Sheriff’s Department and was stopped. In addition to the three suspects, law enforcement found a gun in the vehicle. No one was hurt as a result of the incident, the Police Department said.

Anyone with information about the suspected armed robbery is asked to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can be sent anonymously to La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-8477 or online. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers App P3 via mobile devices.

Assisting the La Crosse Police Department with the traffic stop were the Wisconsin State Patrol, West Salem Police Department and Bangor Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

No charges have been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Scott Vaningan
Man charged with homicide, arson for July Chippewa Falls house fire
Caleb Anderson was arrested in Alabama on warrants from Wisconsin and Michigan
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
STORM DAMAGE IN EAU CLAIRE
Homeowners report storm damage

Latest News

Local fire departments honor Firefighter Riley Huirasl
Grand Rapids Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter
Lemonade Day
Boys & Girls Club holds 13th Annual Lemonade Day Thursday
Caleb Anderson was arrested in Alabama on warrants from Wisconsin and Michigan
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
Wisconsin State Fair kicks off on Thursday
Wisconsin State Fair begins on Thursday