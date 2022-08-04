Boys & Girls Club holds 13th Annual Lemonade Day Thursday

29 lemonade stands were set up Thursday across five cities in the Chippewa Valley.
Lemonade Day
Lemonade Day(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Chippewa Valley are holding their 13th Annual Lemonade Day Thursday.

Volunteers and members sold lemonade at stands set up in Altoona, Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie. Each city had at least four locations for lemonade stands, with a total of 29 lemonade stands set up across the five cities.

The stands were open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday. Each stand sold lemonade and bottles of water. Delivery options were also available.

The Boys & Girls Club said that the event teaches entrepreneurship, marketing, financial literacy and customer service.

If you’d like to make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club, you can do so online. A full list of locations is available on the Boys & Girls Club website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Scott Vaningan
Man charged with homicide, arson for July Chippewa Falls house fire
Caleb Anderson was arrested in Alabama on warrants from Wisconsin and Michigan
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
STORM DAMAGE IN EAU CLAIRE
Homeowners report storm damage

Latest News

Caleb Anderson was arrested in Alabama on warrants from Wisconsin and Michigan
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
Wisconsin State Fair kicks off on Thursday
Wisconsin State Fair begins on Thursday
Skywarn 13 Weather - 8/4/2022
AG Chat with Jill Welke - 8/4/2022
AG Chat with Jill Welke - 8/4/2022