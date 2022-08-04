Boys & Girls Club holds 13th Annual Lemonade Day Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Chippewa Valley are holding their 13th Annual Lemonade Day Thursday.

Volunteers and members sold lemonade at stands set up in Altoona, Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and Menomonie. Each city had at least four locations for lemonade stands, with a total of 29 lemonade stands set up across the five cities.

The stands were open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday. Each stand sold lemonade and bottles of water. Delivery options were also available.

The Boys & Girls Club said that the event teaches entrepreneurship, marketing, financial literacy and customer service.

If you’d like to make a donation to the Boys & Girls Club, you can do so online. A full list of locations is available on the Boys & Girls Club website.

