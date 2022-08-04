Candidate for Governor Kleefisch in Altoona

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Wis. Republican Gubernatorial Candidate, Rebecca Kleefisch, made a stop on the campaign trail in Altoona Thursday morning.

She talked and met with voters at the Altoona Family Restaurant on her plans to get Wis. “back on track” by addressing issues of the cost of living, schooling, and violent crime in Wis.

Former Governor, Scott Walker, who is endorsing his former Lieutenant Governor joined her at her stop Thursday.

Kleefisch says while a lot has changed since the last time she and Walker ran for office in 2010, some things feel oddly similar.

“You know, we’re still seen as the little engine that could you know, I’m the middle-class mom on a budget and I’m the K-12 mom. But I think that that is what’s really resonating with people. I still drive a minivan, it has 200,000 miles on it,” Kleefisch said.

Kleefisch will be on the ballot against Tim Michels and Timothy Ramthun and Adam Fischer for the Republican Primary Election, happening next week, Aug. 9.

