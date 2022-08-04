Grand Rapids Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter

GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Rapids Fire Department is mourning the loss of fellow firefighter Riley Huiras.

According to Grand Rapids Fire Chief Robert Piatt, Huiras passed away on August 3 after a medical emergency. He was 20 years old.

Huiras served as a firefighter with the Grand Rapids Fire Department as well as being a member of the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Auxiliary Unit.

“This is a terribly sad time for the Grand Rapids Fire Department and Grand Rapids Police Department. We are grieving the loss of one our team members and know he will be missed by many. Please keep Riley’s family and all whose lives have been touched by Riley in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said Chief Piatt.

In loving memory of Grand Rapids Firefighter, Riley Huiras. EOW August 3, 2022. Rest easy, brother. We'll take it from here. Posted by Grand Rapids, WI Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, August 4, 2022

The department honored Huiras with a procession from the Marshfield Medical Center to the Ritchay Funeral Home.

