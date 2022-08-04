L.E. Phillips Career Development Center’s 33rd Annual Charity Golf Outing

The Outing is an opportunity for Golfers to enjoy games, prizes, raffles, a silent auction, food, drinks and much more. A cash drawing is also slated to occur at the end of the Outing.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -L.E. Phillips Career Development Center is scheduled to host their 33rd Annual Charity Golf Outing at Hickory Hills Golf Course Aug. 5.

According to a media release from L.E. Phillips Career Development Center, CDC hosts the annual Outing with intentions to raise money to provide people with disabilities and disadvantages with meaningful, appropriate, vocational services, employment opportunities as well as support services throughout the community.

Proceeds from the event are intended to be used to upgrade facilities, purchase new equipment, and support our programs and services.

L.E. Phillips Career Development Center says each year over 350 golfers attend. The Outing is an opportunity for Golfers to enjoy games, prizes, raffles, a silent auction, food, drinks and much more. A cash drawing is also slated to occur at the end of the Outing.

To learn more about participating in the 33rd Annual Charity Golf Outing, call 715-834-2771 ext.152. For additional information you can also visit L.E. Phillips Career Development Center’s website.

