ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mall of America is reportedly on lockdown following reports of a possible shooting inside the building.

Multiple people on social media have reported being told to take shelter or leave the mall as police take position inside.

Mall of America and Bloomington Police have confirmed the active situation and are investigating.

Mall of America is currently under lockdown. Please stay where you are until the lockdown is lifted. — Mall of America (@mallofamerica) August 4, 2022

We are currently working an active incident inside Mall of America on the northwest side. Numerous officers are on scene. We will update when we have more information. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) August 4, 2022

