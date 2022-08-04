Man arrested after authorities respond to disturbance in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man has been arrested after authorities responded to a disturbance at a home in Barron County Wednesday.

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 3 at 8:31 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home north of New Auburn for a person with a knife causing a disturbance and destroying a trailer home on the property.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release Deputies arrived and made contact with the person, 41-year-old Justin Curtis of Chetek. Curtis was in possession of the knife and refused to drop the knife while speaking with the deputies. He was told was told by authorities to drop the knife and that he was under arrest for a warrant and possibly other charges for damage to the trailer. Curtis continued to refuse to drop the knife.

The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team was paged to assist in taking Curtis into custody. Shortly after, Curtis exited the trailer without the knife and was taken into custody. The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response team was canceled prior to arrival.

Curtis was taken to Barron Hospital for treatment and then to the Barron County Jail. Curtis is being held on the probation warrant and awaiting possible charges by the District Attorney.

