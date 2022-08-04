Man arrested after authorities respond to disturbance in Barron County

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 3 at 8:31...
According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 3 at 8:31 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home north of New Auburn for a person with a knife causing a disturbance and destroying a trailer home on the property.(COURTESY: BARRON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man has been arrested after authorities responded to a disturbance at a home in Barron County Wednesday.

According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 3 at 8:31 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home north of New Auburn for a person with a knife causing a disturbance and destroying a trailer home on the property.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release Deputies arrived and made contact with the person, 41-year-old Justin Curtis of Chetek. Curtis was in possession of the knife and refused to drop the knife while speaking with the deputies. He was told was told by authorities to drop the knife and that he was under arrest for a warrant and possibly other charges for damage to the trailer. Curtis continued to refuse to drop the knife.

The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team was paged to assist in taking Curtis into custody. Shortly after, Curtis exited the trailer without the knife and was taken into custody. The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response team was canceled prior to arrival.

Curtis was taken to Barron Hospital for treatment and then to the Barron County Jail. Curtis is being held on the probation warrant and awaiting possible charges by the District Attorney.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Scott Vaningan
Man charged with homicide, arson for July Chippewa Falls house fire
Caleb Anderson was arrested in Alabama on warrants from Wisconsin and Michigan
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
STORM DAMAGE IN EAU CLAIRE
Homeowners report storm damage

Latest News

The Outing is an opportunity for Golfers to enjoy games, prizes, raffles, a silent auction,...
L.E. Phillips Career Development Center’s 33rd Annual Charity Golf Outing
DNR investigates possible oil spill in northern Wisconsin
Kleefisch will be on the ballot against Tim Michels and Timothy Ramthun and Adam Fischer for...
Candidate for Governor Kleefisch in Altoona
According to Prevail Bank, these supplies will be free for ECASD families in need on Aug. 22...
Prevail Bank donates funds for school supply drive