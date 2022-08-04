Mom and lactation consultant share benefits of breastfeeding

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month and a Marshfield Hospital Lactation Consultant says there are many health benefits for moms who choose to breastfeed.

When Paige Wieker found out she was pregnant with her second little girl she knew she wanted to breastfeed.

“I definitely planned on breastfeeding before they were born,” Mother, Paige Wieker, said. “Mostly for the health benefits of it, but then there was a lot of things along the way that I discovered and enjoyed about it as well.”

According to Marshfield Hospital Lactation Consultant, Kendal Stockel, breastfeeding has many health benefits for babies.

“So, for baby for instance it can prevent allergies and asthma later in life, as well as, decreases the risk of obesity,” Stockel said. “It provides great nutrition for that baby, it’s ideal, it’s well digested, and it’s going to help that baby grow and thrive.”

Stockel said many people forget that moms also benefit from breastfeeding.

“For mom it prevents cancers later on in life, so ovarian and breast cancer reduction,” Stockel said. “Also reduces the risk of diabetes for mom, and promotes bonding by releasing hormones for baby and mom.”

Although there is a lot of information about breastfeeding available Stockel said it can be difficult to navigate.

“Social media gives a bunch of information, and you have information coming from formula companies, and breast companies,” Stockel said. “You don’t always know what to believe and where to go from there.”

Wieker navigated her way through breastfeeding by seeking out resources.

“I definitely did some breastfeeding classes,” Wieker said. “I think that was super helpful just to kinda know what was normal and what to expect.”

From one mom to another Wieker has some advice about breastfeeding.

“I think you need to just find out what works for you and your baby,” Wieker said. “Be open to not doing what the book says, or you know, what worked for your mom.”

While rocking seven-week old baby Brett in her arms Wieker said her favorite part of breastfeeding is the bond it creates for her and her daughter.

“It makes you feel really good when you can provide that comfort for your child and just the special time,” Wieker said. “That alone time we get together is really nice.”

