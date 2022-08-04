Prevail Bank donates funds for school supply drive

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Prevail Bank is announcing a donation of $250 to the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation for the benefit of the We Care Eau Claire program.

According to a media release from Prevail Bank, We Care Eau Claire is a collaboration of local churches working together with the community. We Care Eau Claire’s mission is to support the students, families, and employees of the Eau Claire Area School District.

Prevail Banks says in their media release, the funds donated by Prevail Bank are intended to be used specifically to purchase backpacks and school supplies. According to Prevail Bank, these supplies will be free for ECASD families in need on Aug. 22 from 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in Phoenix Park at the Farmer’s Market pavilion. Backpacks will be filled with grade-level, K-12, supplies.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.