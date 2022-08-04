The Swampers: “Curvin’ Thru Irvine”

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The musical lumberjacks, The Swampers, present an all-new show dedicated to Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.

The musical tribute called, “Curvin’ Thru Irvine”, is August 10 and 11 at the Heyde Center for the Arts.

The shows consist of a Wednesday matinee with lunch served at noon and the show at 1 p.m.

Thursday, the show is at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.