The Swampers: “Curvin’ Thru Irvine”

The Swampers present a new show at the Heyde Center
The Swampers present a new show at the Heyde Center(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The musical lumberjacks, The Swampers, present an all-new show dedicated to Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.

The musical tribute called, “Curvin’ Thru Irvine”, is August 10 and 11 at the Heyde Center for the Arts.

The shows consist of a Wednesday matinee with lunch served at noon and the show at 1 p.m.

Thursday, the show is at 7:30 p.m.

Heyde Center for the Arts

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
Scott Vaningan
Man charged with homicide, arson for July Chippewa Falls house fire
Caleb Anderson was arrested in Alabama on warrants from Wisconsin and Michigan
Police: Subject of manhunt in Green Bay killing being investigated for homicide in Alabama
STORM DAMAGE IN EAU CLAIRE
Homeowners report storm damage

Latest News

Pure Water Days Races are August 13 at the Chippewa Falls YMCA
Pure Water Days Races
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
Ashley for the Arts will run August 11-13, 2022
Ashley for the Arts