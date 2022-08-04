WAGNER TAILS: Karma and Blue & Captain

CLARK AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re in need of some good karma in your life... enter Karma the cat. She is the longest feline resident at the Clark County Humane Society.

Karma came to CCHS in January with her kittens -- who all got adopted. Karma is about two years old. She’s described as serene and gentle by shelter staff members.

Karma gets along with other cats, she loves to sleep in sunny spots and she does enjoy some playtime. Staff members at CCHS says it should be a pretty easy transition to add Karma into your home and family. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

--

This dynamic duo is available for adoption at Bob’s House for Dogs. These senior Pomeranian mixes must go to a home together.

Blue is a girl and Captain is a boy. Staff members at Bob’s House say these two are super sweet and affectionate.

They will need a prescription food, and Captain is on thyroid medication. These pups enjoy a good roll in the grass or a dip in the pool.

How can you say no to those smiles? Click HERE to fill out the adoption application.

