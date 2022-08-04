Walworth County set to host Alice in Dairyland finals in 2023

(DATCP)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that the 76th Alice in Dairyland finals will be hosted in Walworth County.

The finals will take place between May 11-13, 2023, according to Wisconsin DATCP.

Walworth Co. was the host of the finals in 2020, which was held virtually due to COVID-19. It was also supposed to be the host of the canceled 2021 event.

According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, Walworth County’s 941 farms manage more than 192,000 acres, or 54%, of the county total. The county’s agriculture industry provides more than 4,900 jobs and $1.1 billion in economic activity, and ranks fifth in the state for the production of sheep and goats

The 76th Alice in Dairyland Finals planning committee invites individuals from Walworth County and surrounding communities with an interest in donating their time or resources to contact 76th Alice in Dairyland Finals Committee Chairperson Susan Earle at alicewalworthcounty2023@gmail.com.

Wisconsin DATCP is also accepting applications for counties to host the finals from 2024-2027.

