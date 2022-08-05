Janesville pair die after White House lightning strike

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people from Janesville have died after they were struck by lightning Thursday night at a park near the White House.

A spokesperson for the police department in Washington, D.C. confirmed James Mueller, 76, died last night and Donna Mueller, 75, passed away early Friday morning.

Two other individuals who were also struck by lightning at the same time remain in critical condition, according to police. Their names have not been released.

On Thursday night, D.C. Fire and Emergency Services reported the four people were struck by the lightning bolt around 7 p.m. while in Lafayette Park, which is the park right behind the White House.

Officers with the Secret Service and U.S. Park Police witnessed the lightning strike and ran over to render first aid, officials said. A portion of the park remained closed for more than an hour Thursday evening as emergency crews worked the scene.

This is a breaking news update. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.