Armored truck security guard critically injured in shootout at casino

An armored truck security guard was shot and another guard was injured Thursday at a casino near Los Angeles. (Source: KCAL, KCBS)
By Rachel Kim
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police in California are investigating a casino robbery where security guards were injured, and the suspects remain on the loose.

The shooting happened earlier this week at the Hustler Casino about 15 miles south of Los Angeles.

According to authorities, employees rushed out after hearing a shootout in the parking lot.

Gardena police said the incident started when a group of suspects ambushed two armored vehicle security guards in an attempted robbery with a rifle and handguns.

“As soon as they [security guards] got out of the car, they were met with gunfire,” said Lt. Christopher Cuff with the Gardena Police Department.

Police said one guard was shot, with another suffering a minor injury.

Investigators said they weren’t sure if the suspects were hit, but they were able to get away on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Now, the search is on for the group.

“I’ve been here 20 years, and I can’t think of anything like this. We’ve had incidents at the casino, but not like this,” Cuff said.

According to officials, the guard who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 3 at 8:31...
Man arrested after authorities respond to disturbance in Barron County
Jibestream is the new mapping provider for Mall of America, North America's largest shopping...
UPDATE: Shots fired confirmed at Mall of America
Power outages
Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Solar Power
Eau Claire Investing More Into Solar Power
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT STATE - This photo provided by the Washington State Department of...
Firefighters keep wildfire out of evacuated Washington town
2 dead after lightning strikes 4 people in Washington DC
Mayo Clinic Health System
Back to school preparations, medical professionals offer advise