Back to school preparations, medical professionals offer advise

Mayo Clinic Health System
Mayo Clinic Health System(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With the first day of school next month, medical professionals with Mayo Clinic Health System are stressing the importance of getting kids vaccinated and making sure they get plenty of sleep.

Getting your child back into a routine is one of the biggest ways you can help them prepare. Making sure they get enough sleep, as well as getting enough exercise, is important because fall sports are rapidly approaching.

Medical professionals say another way to prepare your kids for the start of the school year is making sure they are up to date on all their vaccines, including COVID-19.

“Before returning to group classroom settings just to make sure that your child is up to date, including their primary series and any boosters they might be eligible for when it comes to COVID 19. That’s going to be really what keeps our classrooms safe this fall going into the new school year,” Nipunie Rajapakse, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist, said.

The first day of school is Thursday Sept. 1 for most area school districts.

