Beefed up Salads

Wisconsin Beef Council
By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes for using produce from farmer’s markets and your garden.

CHAMPAGNE STEAK SALAD WITH BLUE CHEESE

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef Ranch Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

1 pound green beans, trimmed

2 teaspoons crushed mixed peppercorns (black, white, pink and green)

2 medium red and/or yellow bell peppers, cut into quarters

1 package (5 ounces) mixed salad greens

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

Vinaigrette:

1/4 cup champagne or white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground mixed peppercorns

COOKING:

Bring 1-inch water to a boil in medium saucepan. Add green beans, cover and cook 4 to 5 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain; set aside.
Meanwhile, combine vinaigrette ingredients in small bowl; set aside.

Press 2 teaspoons peppercorns evenly onto beef Ranch Steaks. Place steaks in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange peppers around steak. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 12 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness. Grill peppers 7 to 11 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) or until crisp-tender, turning steaks and vegetables occasionally.
Cook’s Tip: One pound beef Top Sirloin Steak, cut 1-inch thick may be substituted for Ranch Steaks. For charcoal, grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (for gas, grill, covered, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.

Carve steaks into thin slices. Cut peppers into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Season beef and vegetables with salt, as desired. Divide salad greens among four serving bowls; top evenly with vegetables. Arrange beef on salad. Sprinkle with blue cheese. Drizzle with vinaigrette.

----

BURGER ON A SALAD FOUR WAYS

INGREDIENTS:

Greek Variation:

4 cooked (leftover) Ground Beef burgers 3 ounces each

2 cups chopped unpeeled English cucumber

2 cups chopped Romaine lettuce

2 cups chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup diced red onion

1/2 cup reduced-fat Greek dressing, divided

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons finely chopped Kalamata olives

COOKING:

Place Burgers on microwave-safe plate. Cover; microwave on HIGH 1-1/2 to 2 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 165°F. Let stand 1 minute.
Combine cucumber, lettuce, tomatoes and onion in large bowl. Toss with 1/4 cup dressing.
Divide lettuce mixture evenly onto four plates. Top with burgers. Drizzle evenly with remaining 1/4 cup dressing or serve on the side, as desired. Garnish with cheese and olives.

American Variation:Prepare recipe as directed above, substituting 1 cup chopped avocado for cucumber, reduced-fat Thousand Island dressing for Greek dressing, reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese for feta and chopped dill pickles for olives.

Asian Variation:Prepare recipe as directed above, substituting thinly sliced Napa cabbage for lettuce, 1 cup diced red bell pepper and 1 cup sugar snap peas for tomatoes, reduced-fat Asian dressing for Greek dressing, chow mein noodles for feta and chopped dry roasted peanuts for olives.

Mexican Variation:Prepare recipe as directed above, substituting 1/2 cup corn kernels and 1/2 cup chopped mango for cucumber, salsa or reduced-fat Mexican dressing for Greek dressing, shredded reduced-fat pepper Jack cheese for feta and chopped cilantro or green onion for olives.

