Eau Claire man in Thanksgiving Day 2020 homicide case sentenced

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire man found guilty in a homicide case, occurring Thanksgiving Day 2020, is sentenced.

Court records show 52-year-old Kelly Weiberg of Eau Claire is sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years extended supervision.

In Nov. 2020 police responded to the 600 block of Franklin Street where they found a witness covered in blood and a unresponsive man. Witnesses claimed Weiberg had stabbed the victim. Weiberg later admitted to being intoxicated and using a knife against a man.

ECPD says on Dec. 3, 2020 they were informed that the victim, 37-year-old Travis Smith of Laurel, Indiana, had died.

Weiberg was found guilty of homicide in Feb. 2022.

