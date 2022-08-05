ECCHA reduces public hours for August

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - People are going to have to call ahead if they’re visiting the Eau Claire County Human Association (ECCHA) on a Sunday in August.

That’s because the shelter is canceling it’s public hours on Sundays throughout the month.

Addie Erdmann, ECCHA’s Marketing and Development Director, said it’s reducing public hours so staff can spend more time making sure the nearly 150 animals they care for get the attention they need. The shelter will still have public hours on Thursdays and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. People can also call ahead and make an appointment to potentially adopt an animal any day.

The shelter is also participating in the Clear the Shelters campaign throughout the month. It’s a national campaign to get more people adopting pets.

Erdmann said ECCHA is waiving adoption fees throughout August for animals over 6 years old and those that have been living at the shelter for at least 60 days.

“It’s so special when you can finally see that one of our long-term residents is going to a good home,” Erdmann said. “And while we’re going to miss them, we’re obviously way more happy that they’re not in the shelter anymore.”

She said ECCHA is also always looking for people willing to volunteer at the shelter or foster pets. It’s also in the middle of a capital campaign to build a new shelter.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.