Evers, Lac Courte Oreilles Band agree to sports betting deal for Hayward casino

MADISON, WI-- Governor Tony Evers and the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa signed a deal allowing sports and non-sports event betting at Wisconsin locations operated by the tribe.

This deal, announced Friday, comes after Governor Evers agreed to a deal to allow events betting with the Oneida Nation, the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, and the Forest County Potawatomi.

The agreement means a sports betting floor can open at Sevenwinds Casino in Hayward as well as allow mobile betting on land within the reservation.

The U.S. Department of Interior will now review the proposal for the next 45 days.

If approved, it could take effect right in the thick of football season.

“Event wagering will generate additional revenue for the state and the Tribe while giving a boost to tourism and employment in Northern Wisconsin,” said Governor Evers.

“The amendment will allow us to continue offering a first-rate gaming experience at our casino and increase employment opportunities for both Tribal members and the Sawyer County area,” said Chairman Taylor of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

