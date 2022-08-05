Golfers gather to help those with disabilities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -People spent part of their day out on the greens Friday for a good cause.

L.E. Phillips Career and Development Center’s 33rd Annual Charity Golf Outing took place at the Hickory Hills Golf Course.

The Outing is hosted with intentions to raise money to provide individuals with disabilities and disadvantages with, jobs, skills, as well as services they need. Over 350 golfers showed up on the green to enjoy raffles, games, an auction, and golf.

All money raised at the event is said to go directly towards facilities, programs, and equipment that CDC hopes to use in the community.

“It’s not just housing people who have disabilities. We’re not sticking them in a corner with a broom. We’re teaching them skills that they can do. They can go into a factory. They can go into janitorial. They can go into a print shop. They can have a job that they can have pride in. And they’re not just stuck inside some someplace. They have purpose,” Bonnie Geurkink, CDC Development Coordinator, said.

The CDC says it’s helped more than 1,000 people with its programs.

