Green Bay murder suspect charged with murder, burglary in Alabama

Caleb Anderson was arrested in Alabama on warrants from Wisconsin and Michigan
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted for a homicide in Green Bay earlier this week is being charged with Murder and 1st-degree Burglary in Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Caleb Anderson was linked to the murder of Dwight Dixon, 52, near Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

Police from Flomaton, Ala., found Dixon dead when they responded to an emergency call on Dixon Rd. on Wednesday, August 3. That was a day after Green Bay police started investigating a suspicious death at an apartment complex on Packerland Drive. Police realized the victim’s car was missing and put out a national alert.

Anderson, 23, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by U.S. marshals in Helena, Alabama, after the Green Bay victim’s car was spotted driving into the city.

Flomaton is near the Gulf Coast and is almost a 3-hour drive south of Helena, according to Google Maps. It’s nearly 1,100 miles south of Green Bay.

Anderson is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

Anderson, who’s from Iron County in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, is also wanted in Michigan for an assault on and possible attempted kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman in Iron County.

