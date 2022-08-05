Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County Wednesday.

According to a media release from Westby Police Department, on Aug. 3 around 12:38 p.m. the Westby Police Department responded to State Highway 27 and County Road P for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

Westby Police Department says in their media release a vehicle being driven by 63-year-old Roger Johnson of Westby had hit the rear of a dump truck. Both vehicles were traveling northbound at the time of the crash. The driver of the dump truck, 34-year-old Jeremy Haakenson of Westby, Wis. was not reported to be hurt.

Johnson was later taken to Gundersen Lutheran by Tri-State ambulance where he died due to injuries suffered in the crash. Westby Police Department is investigating the crash.

Assisting the Westby Police Department were Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Westby EMS and Westby-Christiana Fire Department.

