SO CUTE: Little Packers fan throws tea party at training camp

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A little Green Bay Packers fan served up some tea at training camp this week.

Aria threw a tea party for the Packers. She served little cups of tea for the players as they greeted fans.

Mom Ashley shared video with Action 2 News. She says the players were so kind to Aria and played along.

Aria's Packer tea party
Aria's Packer tea party

“They definitely made this little girl’s day,” Ashley says.

