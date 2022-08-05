Suspect accused of firing at FBI agent may be in Jefferson Co.

Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown
Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown(FBI)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI agent in Georgia could be south-central Wisconsin, the agency warned.

On Friday, the FBI reported its investigators believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown may be in the area of Johnson Creek, in Jefferson Co.

According to the FBI, Brown is suspected of being involved in an incident late last month in which multiple shots were fired at one of its agents.

Brown is wanted on a federal warrant for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The FBI warns he should be considered armed and dangerous.

