The Community Table and Oakwood Mall partner in food drive

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A partnership between the nonprofit, The Community Table, and the Oakwood Mall is working to help those in need in Eau Claire.

On August 6, community members could participate in an event called, ‘set the table,” a food and fund drive. Volunteers accepted nonperishable food items, socks and monetary donations for the Community Table.

The Community Table provides meals to anyone in the community. If individuals made donations today, they could get a discount at select stores in the mall. Scheel’s announced they would match donations up to $1,000.

“This is a very important thing to do for the community,” TJ Atkins, The Community Table Executive Director, “We serve a little over 30,000 meals a year and we have seen an increase this last summer with a lot of families and a lot of individuals coming in. We all know prices are going up in terms of food and gas, and so people are trying to see where they can save their money. It’s really important for us to make sure that we are able to provide that food.”

Atkins said if you missed the event but would still like to donate to the organization, you can contact The Community Table through their website or stop by their office and drop off a donation.

