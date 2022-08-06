Family holds celebration of life for Altoona man

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Family and friends celebrated the life of 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock who was killed in a hit-and-run last month.

Peacock from Altoona was hit by a vehicle on July 3 as he was walking Westbound on Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West in Altoona. The driver of the vehicle has been charged in connection with his death.

Peacock’s family and friends said they have struggled with the loss and want people to remember how kind Jonathan was to everyone he met.

“He loved to help everybody, and was very outgoing,” Thomas Peacock, Jonathan’s father said. “Good guy all around.”

Jonathan’s friend, Garry Merta agreed.

“He was a good guy,” Merta said. “He’s not going to be easy to forget. I don’t think he’ll ever be forgotten. He always had something to make you smile.”

Those who knew Peacock said he had a heart of gold and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

