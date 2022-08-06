Family holds celebration of life for Altoona man

The family and friends of Jonathan Peacock, who died in a hit-and-run in last month, held a...
The family and friends of Jonathan Peacock, who died in a hit-and-run in last month, held a celebration of life to remember Peacock.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Family and friends celebrated the life of 29-year-old Jonathan Peacock who was killed in a hit-and-run last month.

Peacock from Altoona was hit by a vehicle on July 3 as he was walking Westbound on Highway 12 between McCann Drive and 10th Street West in Altoona. The driver of the vehicle has been charged in connection with his death.

Peacock’s family and friends said they have struggled with the loss and want people to remember how kind Jonathan was to everyone he met.

“He loved to help everybody, and was very outgoing,” Thomas Peacock, Jonathan’s father said. “Good guy all around.”

Jonathan’s friend, Garry Merta agreed.

“He was a good guy,” Merta said. “He’s not going to be easy to forget. I don’t think he’ll ever be forgotten. He always had something to make you smile.”

Those who knew Peacock said he had a heart of gold and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 3 at 8:31...
Man arrested after authorities respond to disturbance in Barron County
Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died following a lightning...
Janesville couple die after lightning strike near White House while on anniversary trip; 3rd death reported
52-year-old Nicolae Miu appears in court virtually on August 5, 2022. Miu is charged in St....
St. Croix County stabbing suspect secures lawyer
Taron Hill, Jacorrie Benoit and Thaylon Boutte are suspects in an armed robbery investigation...
3 men arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in La Crosse Tuesday

Latest News

WEAU held its first reunion, where staff from the 60s to today came to remember their time...
WEAU hosts its first reunion
The Community Table and the Oakwood Mall hosted a food drive, to help those in need in the...
The Community Table and Oakwood Mall partner in food drive
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN