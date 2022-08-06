Governor Evers grants 49 pardons

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers granted 49 more pardons on Friday.

This brings the Wisconsin governor’s total number of pardons to 603, to date, according to a report early on Friday.

“It is one of the most rewarding parts of my job as governor to have the opportunity to grant a fresh start to folks who’ve made efforts to learn and grow from their past mistakes,” said Gov. Evers. “Forgiveness is an important value I know we all share as Wisconsinites, and I’m grateful for the Pardon Advisory Board for continuing to prioritize this work, giving folks second chances so they can continue their work giving back.”

According to Evers, a pardon is an official act of forgiveness which restores rights lost when a citizen is convicted of a felony. It does not expunge court records. It does however; return the right to serve on a jury, to hold public office and the ability to hold certain types of licenses.

Executive order #30 allows those convicted of a felony in Wisconsin to apply for a pardon, so long as they completed their sentence at least five years ago and don’t have pending criminal charges. Individuals who are currently required to register on the sex offender registry are not eligible for a pardon, however.

The pardon application, instructions, and answers to frequently asked questions about the pardon process can be found on the governor’s website at www.evers.wi.gov/pardons.

