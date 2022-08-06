School-supply drives in full force ahead of upcoming school year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With school set to start soon, parents and students are on the lookout for school supplies.

Not everyone, however, can afford backpacks or binders.

To help those in need, organizations throughout western Wisconsin are school supply donation drivers. The goal is to make sure every child is ready for the first day of class.

In Eau Claire, local churches are teaming up with the Eau Claire Area School District again this year to form, “We Care Eau Claire.”

Prevail Bank is one of the businesses supporting the initiative. A bank official said it’s great seeing those kids get supplies they need ahead of another important school year.

“It feels fantastic to be able to lend a hand and help out. These kids are our future. These are the next generation of employees that come through the Chippewa Valley and whatever we can do to help out, we will do that,” said Ryan Ludy of Prevail Bank.

In addition to “We Care Eau Claire,” the Menomonie Lion’s Club is hosting its “Stuff the Bus” drive. The School District of La Crosse is also hosting a school-supply drive.

