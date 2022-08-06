WEAU hosts its first reunion

WEAU held its first reunion, where staff from the 60s to today came to remember their time...
WEAU held its first reunion, where staff from the 60s to today came to remember their time working at the station.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Next year, WEAU will celebrate 70 years of broadcasting in the Chippewa Valley. On August 6, familiar faces from their decades on the airwaves returned to Eau Claire.

Current and former employees came together for a WEAU reunion. Staff members throughout the years shared memories and swapped stories. They’re remembering their time working at WEAU and how it impacted them, which was one of the hopes of the event.

“I was only there a year and a half, but the people that I’ve met are some of the most important people in my life,” Scott Cohn, former reporter and anchor at WEAU. “I mean, just terrific people. We all were starting out together and we’ve stayed in touch kind of on and off.”

This is the first reunion WEAU has ever held. Former staff members from the 60s to current employees came out to the event.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 3 at 8:31...
Man arrested after authorities respond to disturbance in Barron County
Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died following a lightning...
Janesville couple die after lightning strike near White House while on anniversary trip; 3rd death reported
52-year-old Nicolae Miu appears in court virtually on August 5, 2022. Miu is charged in St....
St. Croix County stabbing suspect secures lawyer
Taron Hill, Jacorrie Benoit and Thaylon Boutte are suspects in an armed robbery investigation...
3 men arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in La Crosse Tuesday

Latest News

The family and friends of Jonathan Peacock, who died in a hit-and-run in last month, held a...
Family holds celebration of life for Altoona man
The Community Table and the Oakwood Mall hosted a food drive, to help those in need in the...
The Community Table and Oakwood Mall partner in food drive
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN