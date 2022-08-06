WEAU hosts its first reunion

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Next year, WEAU will celebrate 70 years of broadcasting in the Chippewa Valley. On August 6, familiar faces from their decades on the airwaves returned to Eau Claire.

Current and former employees came together for a WEAU reunion. Staff members throughout the years shared memories and swapped stories. They’re remembering their time working at WEAU and how it impacted them, which was one of the hopes of the event.

“I was only there a year and a half, but the people that I’ve met are some of the most important people in my life,” Scott Cohn, former reporter and anchor at WEAU. “I mean, just terrific people. We all were starting out together and we’ve stayed in touch kind of on and off.”

This is the first reunion WEAU has ever held. Former staff members from the 60s to current employees came out to the event.

