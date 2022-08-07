Can Do Canines celebrates its volunteers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Can Do Canines is celebrating its volunteers for all of their hard work during its annual summer social.

The nonprofit group trains dogs to help people with disabilities and then gives the dogs to people in need for free. Can Do Canines works with local prisons where inmates help train the dogs as well.

The nonprofit said volunteers are needed to place the dogs into their new homes, which is why they are so important.

“Our volunteers are crucial to our success of training as many dogs as we do,” Laurie Carlson, Can Do Canines Community Outreach Coordinator said. “We couldn’t do it without our volunteers and especially here in Wisconsin, because they can’t stay the whole time in prison. They have to get out and experience real life as well, and so we are really looking for more volunteers to help us get those puppies out.”

More information about fostering or volunteering with Can Do Canines can be found on its website.

