One person hurt in a UTV crash in Vernon County

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOWN OF STERLING, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was hurt in a UTV crash in Vernon County on August 4th.

Around 8:15 pm, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that screams could be heard coming from the woods.

The caller and two other people searched the woods for the source of the sound and found a 66-year-old man in the woods on a logging road.

The 66-year-old man had been driving his UTV on the road when he lost control and hit a tree. He sustained significant injuries in the crash and had been calling for help for a while before being found.

Along with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Wheatland Fire department and other first responders were on the scene.

A member from the group of people who found the 66-year-old man used his own UTV to help first responders gain access to the patient.

The injured UTV rider was stabilized and transported out of the woods and transferred to Gunderson Health System in La Crosse.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

