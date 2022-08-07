SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 6th 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the Chippewa River Baseball League, the Tilden Tigers and Osseo Merchants battle for the championship.

Also, the Eau Claire Pizza Hut legion team reaches the end of their season in the Great Lakes Regional tournament.

Plus, the Express play their fifth-straight game at Carson Park, starting a new series with the Mud Puppies.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.