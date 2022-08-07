SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 6th 2022

By JD Danielson
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the Chippewa River Baseball League, the Tilden Tigers and Osseo Merchants battle for the championship.

Also, the Eau Claire Pizza Hut legion team reaches the end of their season in the Great Lakes Regional tournament.

Plus, the Express play their fifth-straight game at Carson Park, starting a new series with the Mud Puppies.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 3 at 8:31...
Man arrested after authorities respond to disturbance in Barron County
Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died following a lightning...
Janesville couple die after lightning strike near White House while on anniversary trip; 3rd death reported
52-year-old Nicolae Miu appears in court virtually on August 5, 2022. Miu is charged in St....
St. Croix County stabbing suspect secures lawyer
Taron Hill, Jacorrie Benoit and Thaylon Boutte are suspects in an armed robbery investigation...
3 men arrested on suspicion of armed robbery in La Crosse Tuesday

Latest News

Prep sports previews heads to Augusta to chat with the Beavers.
SportScene 13 for Friday, August 5th 2022
Prep football preview continues its tour to Altoona High.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, August 4th 2022
Prep football preview continues with Chippewa Falls High School
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, August 3rd 2022
Menomonie native Terrin Vavra’s first RBI powers Orioles past Rangers