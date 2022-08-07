Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing

TREMPELEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office is looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing.

In a press release, officials say around 3:15 p.m. deputies responded to an incident on County Road O.

The Sherriff’s Office says a man was mowing grass along County Road O when a man in a gold-colored victory motorcycle with saddle bags stopped and confronted the man that was mowing.

Following an argument, the motorcyclist pulled out a pocket knife and threatened to stab the other man in the neck. The motorcyclist then left southbound on County Road O toward the City of Whitehall.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is about six feet tall, with a slender build, and likely in his 20′s.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Trempealeau dispatch center at (715) 538-4351 or 911.

