1 arrested in connection to Juneau County drug investigation

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is arrested after authorities conducted a search in Juneau County Thursday.

According to a media release from Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 4 the Juneau County Drug Task Force conducted a search in the Village of Wonewoc as part of a drug investigation.

As a result of the search authorities arrested 41-year-old Jenna Bengston of Wonewoc.

Bengston is given the recommended charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of controlled substances hallucinogenic and stimulant drugs, possession of THC, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine 10-50 grams, possession with intent to deliver cocaine > 40 grams, and possession of methamphetamine drug paraphernalia.

