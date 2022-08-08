4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say

Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Lauren Sennet, Miles Montgomery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A 4-year-old girl is dead after Georgia police said she found a loaded gun in the backseat of a car and accidentally shot herself.

The child’s mother, 26-year-old Kealin Lewis, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children and remains at the DeKalb County Jail.

According to a DeKalb Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to Interstate 85 at 7:38 p.m. Sunday and found 4-year-old Kendal Lewis dead in the backseat of a car.

Investigators said it appears the child found a gun in the backseat and fired it, hitting herself.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted...
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
WEAU held its first reunion, where staff from the 60s to today came to remember their time...
WEAU hosts its first reunion
A St. Albans family was heading to the Oshkosh Air Show in Wisconsin last month when they were...
Stowaway Oshkosh cat: Maine family’s feline surprises them on road trip
The family and friends of Jonathan Peacock, who died in a hit-and-run in last month, held a...
Family holds celebration of life for Altoona man

Latest News

FILE - Writer and historian David McCullough appears at his Martha's Vineyard home in West...
David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89
Andrew Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
Man caught trying to break into same car twice in one morning, police say
Caught on camera: Sheriff's office marine patrol deputies in Florida free a shark caught in a...
WATCH: Deputies cut free shark caught in crab trap
The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Nuclear plant in Ukraine is shelled; Rising dangers feared
Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said the shooter's refusal to offer an apology...
Arbery's mom notes Travis McMichael's lack of apology