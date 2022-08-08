Body recovered from St. Croix River

Officials are investigating a case involving a body recovered in the St. Croix River near Stillwater Township Monday afternoon.(MGN)
By Connor O'Neal
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STILLWATER, Minn. (KARE 11) - Officials are investigating a case involving a body recovered in the St. Croix River near Stillwater Township Monday afternoon.

The body was located around 1 p.m., one mile south from where an unoccupied boat was discovered, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an abandoned fishing boat along the Minnesota shoreline. Authorities say, through registration records, they were able to confirm the boat had been registered under the name of a 43-year-old male from White Bear Lake.

A truck belonging to the boat’s owner was also found -- in the Boom Site parking lot -- close to where deputies located the fishing boat.

The man’s family confirmed with deputies that he had never returned from fishing Sunday night. The family also said the man frequently fished the stretch of river where the body was found.

The sheriff’s office statement said, “the male was not wearing a life jacket when his body was recovered.”

More information will be released following an autopsy.

The investigation remains ongoing and this story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Original article: Authorities find body in St. Croix River | kare11.com

Copyright 2022 KARE 11. All rights reserved.

