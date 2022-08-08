Candidate for Governor Kleefisch in Eau Claire

Republican Candidate for Governor Rebecca Kleefisch made a stop in Eau Claire at the McDonough...
Republican Candidate for Governor Rebecca Kleefisch made a stop in Eau Claire at the McDonough Manufacturing Company.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican Candidate for Governor Rebecca Kleefisch made a stop in Eau Claire at the McDonough Manufacturing Company.

Her stop on Monday was part of a tour she is making around Wis. Her stop is just one of many, as she also made stops in La Crosse, Wausau, Madison, Green Bay, and Brookfield.

Kleefisch is making the stops to rally voters behind her campaign the day before the Primary Election. Other candidates on the Republican ballot are Adam Fischer, Tim Michels, and Timothy Ramthun.

She says her campaign is being run on issues Wisconsinites are united on: affordability, crime, and education.

“I mean, you talk about purple states, purple area. Eau Claire has had just a boil over on education where parents have become heated and passionate. And these are the issues that we’re talking about in this campaign. These are the issues that we’re going to talk about in the General Election with Tony Evers,” Kleefisch said.

Kleefisch will be on the ballot for the Republican Primary Election Aug. 9. The General Election will take place Nov. 8.

