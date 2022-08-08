Court denies Colten Treu’s appeal

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Wisconsin Court of Appeals rejects a motion filed by the man who hit and killed four people in Nov 2018 in Lake Hallie.

Colten Treu was convicted of hitting and killing three Girl Scouts and one of their mothers while they were cleaning up trash on the side of the road.

Treu pleaded no contest to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and guilty to hit and run causing bodily harm. In his appeal, Treu says when he made a plea in the case. He did not know it would waive his right to challenge venue on appeal.

He also says his attorneys provided ineffective assistance by failing to explain the guilty plea waiver rule to him.

