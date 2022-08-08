Five new buildings to be built at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Grounds

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - New additions to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls were announced Monday as part of a groundbreaking ceremony.

NWSF Executive Director Rusty Volk says five new buildings will be built to replace older ones that are no longer there.

Volk says this project has been a part of the fairgrounds master concept plan since 2009.

The project includes two cattle barns and a small animal barn.

The fourth building will be the Custer Coliseum which will be air-conditioned and heated. Volks says that could open up the space to host a variety of events year-round.

The fifth building will be a FEMA-designated safe room with showers, restrooms, concessions, meeting rooms, and more.

Volk says the project is just over 85% of its $6,035,542 goal. He says he’s optimistic more money will be raised.

“I’d like to raise another $900,000 to really get to where I want so that we can actually help to facilitate some of the other elements that we’d like to have, like new pens and the barns and, you know, we’d like to restore the horse barn, the youth building needs some addressing,” Volk said.

Volk says the project should be completed by 2023 before the start of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair which will be its 125th celebration.

Volk adds he’s hopeful that the new additions will help establish the fair as a central event in the region for years to come.

