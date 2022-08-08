Gov. Evers comments ahead of Election

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Primary Election is Aug. 9 across Wis. where voters will set the stage for the Nov. Election.

WEAU’s Judy Clark got the chance to talk with Governor Tony Evers Monday afternoon as he prepares to kick off his re-election campaign.

Evers was asked if he had a preference in opponents between Republicans Rebecca Kleefisch or Tim Michels.

“It doesn’t make any difference they have both gone so far off the rails. They’re leapfrogging over each other to become more and more radical. around some really important issues to Wisconsinites, such as voting the right to vote, the right to have reproductive health care for four women in the state of Wisconsin,” Evers said.

Governor Evers will kick off his campaign on Wednesday as he travels across the state. He’s expected in Eau Claire on Thursday.

