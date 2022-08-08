Gov. Evers comments ahead of Election

By Judy Clark and WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Primary Election is Aug. 9 across Wis. where voters will set the stage for the Nov. Election.

WEAU’s Judy Clark got the chance to talk with Governor Tony Evers Monday afternoon as he prepares to kick off his re-election campaign.

Evers was asked if he had a preference in opponents between Republicans Rebecca Kleefisch or Tim Michels.

“It doesn’t make any difference they have both gone so far off the rails. They’re leapfrogging over each other to become more and more radical. around some really important issues to Wisconsinites, such as voting the right to vote, the right to have reproductive health care for four women in the state of Wisconsin,” Evers said.

Governor Evers will kick off his campaign on Wednesday as he travels across the state. He’s expected in Eau Claire on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted...
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
WEAU held its first reunion, where staff from the 60s to today came to remember their time...
WEAU hosts its first reunion
Wegayewu Faris, 42, worked as a custodian at Iowa City High School. Authorities say he drowned...
Man drowns after helping rescue 8-year-old from river
A St. Albans family was heading to the Oshkosh Air Show in Wisconsin last month when they were...
Stowaway Oshkosh cat: Maine family’s feline surprises them on road trip

Latest News

Nursing students waiting to take their license exams are getting delayed because they are...
Nursing students delayed by exam protocols
Reynolds Tomter receives Congressional Gold Medal
Pigeon Falls veteran receives Congressional Gold Medal for WWII service
Narcan
With millions in settlement dollars, Wis. health officials announce plan against opioid epidemic
Aspiring Nurses Delayed by Exam Protocols
Aspiring Nurses Delayed by Exam Protocols