L.E. Phillips Senior Center celebrates 25 years

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Philips Senior Center is celebrating 25 years in its current building on Bellinger Street in Eau Claire.

The Senior Center is open to anyone in the community older than 50. During the month of July, the Center had more than 8,000 visits by its members.

As part of the 25th Anniversary Celebration, a video was shown to all the members and staff with some of the memories they created.

“We can talk all we want today about brick and mortar, which is incredibly important and parking incredibly important. But what makes this place so special and so unique is the people within the walls. And we’re so thankful to have the members that we have the volunteers and the staff and Board of Directors that just really keep moving our mission forward,” Jackie Minor, L.E. Phillips Senior Center Executive Director, said.

There are more than 1,700 active members at the Eau Claire Senior Center.

