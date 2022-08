MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Theater Guild will hold its summer theater camp production at the historic Mabel Tainter Theater with DIsney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”

It will be performed August 12 at 7:00 p.m., August 13 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and August 14 at 2:00 p.m.

