Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for woman missing from Ladysmith

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network in conjunction with the Ladysmith Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for 20-year-old Ashlyn Dicus.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says Dicus is missing from Ladysmith, Wis. She was last seen Aug. 5 in Ladysmith. It is not known what she was wearing. The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network notes she has a significant raised scar on the left side of her neck and raised scars on her shoulders.

She has not been heard from since she was last seen. There is concern for her welfare and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Rusk County Dispatch Center at 715-532-2200.

