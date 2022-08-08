Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for woman missing from Ladysmith

Ashlyn Dicus
Ashlyn Dicus(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network/Ladysmith Police Department)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network in conjunction with the Ladysmith Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for 20-year-old Ashlyn Dicus.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says Dicus is missing from Ladysmith, Wis. She was last seen Aug. 5 in Ladysmith. It is not known what she was wearing. The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network notes she has a significant raised scar on the left side of her neck and raised scars on her shoulders.

She has not been heard from since she was last seen. There is concern for her welfare and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Rusk County Dispatch Center at 715-532-2200.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted...
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
WEAU held its first reunion, where staff from the 60s to today came to remember their time...
WEAU hosts its first reunion
A St. Albans family was heading to the Oshkosh Air Show in Wisconsin last month when they were...
Stowaway Oshkosh cat: Maine family’s feline surprises them on road trip
Wegayewu Faris, 42, worked as a custodian at Iowa City High School. Authorities say he drowned...
Man drowns after helping rescue 8-year-old from river

Latest News

Aspiring Nurses Delayed by Exam Protocols
Aspiring Nurses Delayed by Exam Protocols
Police Looking for Vandals in Augusta
Police Looking for Vandals in Augusta
New Additions Coming to NWSF
New Additions Coming to NWSF
NWSF announces new additions
Five new buildings to be built at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Grounds
Officials are investigating a case involving a body recovered in the St. Croix River near...
Body recovered from St. Croix River