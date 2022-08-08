Police looking for information in connection to Augusta vandalism

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Augusta Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for significant damage around the city.

Police say on Saturday they were notified of vandalism to the City Public Works building located located on the 200 block of North Stone Street.

Graffiti can be seen up on the walls of the building, and two picnic tables were also stolen. Officers say due to the amount of paint used and evidence left behind, those responsible likely have red or black paint on their hands.

If you have any information on the incident, the Augusta Police Department is asking you contact them or the Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers.

Augusta Police Department can be contacted at 715-286-2252. Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers can be contacted on their website or you can leave a tip at 715.874.TIPS (8477).

