Police looking for information in connection to Augusta vandalism

Police say on Saturday they were notified of vandalism to the City Public Works building...
Police say on Saturday they were notified of vandalism to the City Public Works building located located on the 200 block of North Stone Street.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Augusta Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for significant damage around the city.

Police say on Saturday they were notified of vandalism to the City Public Works building located located on the 200 block of North Stone Street.

Graffiti can be seen up on the walls of the building, and two picnic tables were also stolen. Officers say due to the amount of paint used and evidence left behind, those responsible likely have red or black paint on their hands.

If you have any information on the incident, the Augusta Police Department is asking you contact them or the Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers.

Augusta Police Department can be contacted at 715-286-2252. Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers can be contacted on their website or you can leave a tip at 715.874.TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted...
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing
Pride flag
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
WEAU held its first reunion, where staff from the 60s to today came to remember their time...
WEAU hosts its first reunion
A St. Albans family was heading to the Oshkosh Air Show in Wisconsin last month when they were...
Stowaway Oshkosh cat: Maine family’s feline surprises them on road trip
Wegayewu Faris, 42, worked as a custodian at Iowa City High School. Authorities say he drowned...
Man drowns after helping rescue 8-year-old from river

Latest News

Republican Candidate for Governor Rebecca Kleefisch made a stop in Eau Claire at the McDonough...
Candidate for Governor Kleefisch in Eau Claire
30 goats perished in the fire, which was called in by the property owners at about 1:30 a.m....
Livestock killed in overnight barn fire near Cornell
Menomonie Theater Guild
Menomonie Theater Guild (8/8/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/8/22)